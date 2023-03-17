The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says that it is aware of several video clips that are being circulated on Social Media showing a physical confrontation between two police officers and a civilian who was arrested and in handcuffs.

The RSVGPF in an official release informed the public that an investigation has been launched into the matter to unearth the facts and circumstances that may have triggered the incident.

The police force said that it does not condone any acts of violence against members of the public by any member of the constabulary in the due execution of their duties.

Voices in the viral video can be heard telling the man being apprehended to comply with the officers as they were just trying to do their job, but some believe that the officer’s actions were not called for.