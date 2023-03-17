The National Insurance Services (NIS) on March 15th, 2023, welcomed the Reserves Advisory and Management Partnerships (RAMP) team of the World Bank Treasury for a two-day technical advisory mission.

RAMP, which was established in 2001, is a “program developed within the World Bank Treasury that builds human capital, delivers asset management services, and convenes a network of practitioners”.

According to an official release, the principal objectives of this two-day mission are to support the NIS on designing its funding policy and conduct a peer review of the 11th Actuarial Report.

The release states that the NIS looks forward to a productive engagement with the mission team as the NIS strengthens its governance and operational frameworks and enhances the financial sustainability of the National Insurance Fund.

The NIS said as a social security institution that works diligently in enhancing sustainability, it understands the importance of institutional strengthening and capacity building in ensuring the delivery of dynamic and sustainable social security services.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here