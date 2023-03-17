The National Insurance Services (NIS) on March 15th, 2023, welcomed the Reserves Advisory and Management Partnerships (RAMP) team of the World Bank Treasury for a two-day technical advisory mission.

RAMP, which was established in 2001, is a “program developed within the World Bank Treasury that builds human capital, delivers asset management services, and convenes a network of practitioners”.

According to an official release, the principal objectives of this two-day mission are to support the NIS on designing its funding policy and conduct a peer review of the 11th Actuarial Report.

The release states that the NIS looks forward to a productive engagement with the mission team as the NIS strengthens its governance and operational frameworks and enhances the financial sustainability of the National Insurance Fund.

The NIS said as a social security institution that works diligently in enhancing sustainability, it understands the importance of institutional strengthening and capacity building in ensuring the delivery of dynamic and sustainable social security services.