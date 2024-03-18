A call has been made for more students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to become involved in the Garifuna Conference.

Belizean researcher and director of the NUMASA Wellness Institute, Lucia Ellis encouraged the involvement of the nation’s youth in the annual conference during an appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday.

Miss Ellis said that she sees their involvement in the conference as a definite plus in terms of educational benefit.

“What I would like to see happening next year is for more schools to be present in the conference, more high school students to be consistently in attendance, and it would definitely be a plus for their education and understanding of the issues,” she said.

The Garifuna Heritage Foundation (TGHF) in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Global Campus (UWIGC) hosted the 11th International Garifuna Conference from March 11th to 13th under the theme “Promoting Reparatory Justice: Towards the Development and Implementation of a 2030 Indigenous People’s Development Plan”.