The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into the discovery of a badly decomposed body in a vehicle on the road leading to the landfill at Diamond.

The discovery was made on Thursday, 19th May 2022 by an employee at the Diamond Landfill.

The body is reported to be that of 7-yearold Lenny Lewis, a Grade one student of the Stubbs Primary School. Police say the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with the investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-457-1211 or the officer in charge of the South-Central Division (SCD) at 1784-456-1810 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.