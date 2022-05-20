The First lady Of India visited the school for Children with Special Needs where a cheque of 25 thousand US dollars was handed over to the Governor General Dame Susan Dougan for the Governor General’s Charitable Trust.

On hand to witness the handing over was Cabinet Secretary Kathiann Barnwell, Principal of the School for Children with Special Needs Naseem Smith, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Myccle Burke and members of the Indian Delegation as well as other members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The First Lady’s visit to the school forms part of the Official State visit of the President and First Lady which continues with a visit to Canouan on Friday.

The Indian President’s state visit to SVG is part of his Caribbean tour having left Jamaica earlier this week.

The president was taken on a tour of the Leeward coast by sea on Wednesday.

He participated in a tree-planting ceremony at the Botanical Gardens on Thursday, as well as attended a special sitting of the House of Assembly among other events.