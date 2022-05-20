Two Memoranda of Understanding were signed today between the Governments of the Republic of India and St Vincent and the Grenadines at Government House.

The Memorandum includes the Automatic Exchange of Information and Assistance on Collection of Taxes. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Sandy Peters- Phillips signed on behalf of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) signed on behalf of the Republic of India.

Present at the signing was Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, President of the Republic of India His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Members of the Indian Delegation, Cabinet Ministers, The Governor General Dame Susan Dougan, Cabinet Secretary Kathiann Barnwell, Minister of the Public Service Hon. Frederick Stephenson and Members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The signing further strengthens Diplomatic relations between St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of India.