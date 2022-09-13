Investigations are being carried out into three separate shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend of September 9-12, 2022. The reported shooting incidents have resulted in two persons being fatally wounded and another warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) nursing a gunshot wound.

On Friday, September 9th , 2022, police received a report of a shooting in Ottley Hall, Buddy Gutter area. Garnett “Flingo” Wilkins was reportedly shot in his left leg. He was taken to the MCMH for medical attention and is currently a patient.

In another incident, on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, members of the Major Crime Unit (MCU) responded to a report of a shooting which resulted in Matthews Charles, a 27-year-old labourer of Mala Village, Sion Hill being fatally wounded. Charles’s motionless body was discovered in his mother’s yard sometime after 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Additionally, police received a report and responded to another shooting incident at a shop in Redemption Sharpes on Monday, September 12, 2022. Upon arrival at the scene, Bertram Saunders, a 46-year-old shopkeeper of Redemption Sharpes was discovered with what appeared to gunshot wounds about his body.

Both deceased were pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer (DMO). Postmortem examinations are expected to be carried out on the bodies to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force via an official release assured the public that officers remain vigilant and are working assiduously to ensure that the citizens and visitors to SVG remain safe.