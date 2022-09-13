During his presentation at the opening ceremony for the new Layou pavilion, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves addressed calls by the public to have lights installed at the facility.

He noted that while he is on board with having the lights installed, to have them installed would cost approximately USD $1 million, for the purpose of football games. He indicated that the cost for lighting for cricket games would be even higher.

“I want to make a reference to the call for lights; I will tell you this, I don’t know the exact sum but I will wager that it will take—it will take for lighting this, a number around a million US dollars, to light this, and I am talking for football. If you’re doing it for cricket, probably going to be more, well, it’s gonna be more,” Prime Minister Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister drew reference to the lights that had been installed at the park located in South Rivers seven years ago, remarking that despite the smaller size of that park, installation of lights there cost almost half a million dollars.