Ms. Arielle Ollivierre, the St Vincent Brewery’s sponsored Contest #5, in the upcoming Miss SVG Pageant, is spearheading a campaign for greater awareness for the hearing and speech impaired.

An official release states: “The SVG Beauty Shows Committee has mandated that all eight contestants plan and executive a one week community project on a selected theme as part of their preparations for the pageant. My focus is on Advocacy for the disabled (hearing and speech impaired): Different but Able, silently signing and striving Sponsorship for this project is being provided by the General Employee Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU).”

Contestant Number Five outlined a number of activities which will commence on September 18th and end on September 24th, they include:

A Fun day at the Stubbs Playing field which includes a Cricket game of Legends versus Masters and entertainment for children, funds raised will be presented to the Society for persons with disabilities on September 23rd – International Day of Sign Language).

Sign language sessions at: the Stubbs Primary School, St. Clair Dacon Secondary School, Stubbs Polyclinic, Stubbs Police Station and the Ministerial Building.

Distribution of gifts to the hearing impaired in the Stubbs Community, and finally on September 23rd 2022, International Sign Language Day, an exhibition will be held under the Postal Corporation’s gallery.