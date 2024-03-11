A practical demonstration focusing on the cultivation of English potatoes recently took place at a designated farm plot in Belle Isle.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture activity is a component of the CARICOM’s 25 by 25 initiative, aimed to reduce food import bills in CARICOM member state by 25 percent by 2025.

This activity was facilitated by Crop Research Officer within the Ministry of Agriculture Mr. Ruthvin Harper.

The Agriculture Ministry said that Mr. Harper delivered insightful information of the strategic English potato planting process during the course of the activity.

Heads of Government of CARICOM have committed to reducing the Region’s large food import bill by 25% by 2025.

The implementation of the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Strategy in the Member States, is expected to help achieve this target, by giving special attention to priority crops and products such as poultry, corn, soya, meat (Goat, Sheep, Beef), rice and niche vegetables which are highly imported products in the region.