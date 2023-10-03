Four Quick Impact projects between SVG and India were handed over at a ceremony at the newly constructed Glenside Recreation Center in Marriaqua on Monday.

On September 13th 2019, the Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines regarding Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIP) was signed. The Agreement provided funding of US$200,000 for four projects. Each project was therefore valued at US $50,000.00 or, approximately, EC$ 135,000.00.

The approved projects were; (i) Restoration and repairs to the Bequia Community Market, which was completed on December 11th 2020, (ii) construction of the Chateaubelair Agricultural Processing and Training Facility, completed in December 2022, (iii) refurbishment of the Calder Community Center, completed in September 2023 and (iv)

Construction of the Glenside Recreation Center, completed August 2022.

Three of the Quick Impact Projects were implemented by the Buildings Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA). The Chateaubelair Depot was implemented through Generation Next Inc with the assistance of BRAGSA.

The Government of the Republic of India has indicated their interest in facilitating an additional five Quick Impact Projects valued at US $250,000.