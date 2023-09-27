The hours for the Sandals Resort job fairs being held in Kingstown have been extended, as the company prepares for the first quarter launch of its newest resort in SVG.

Regional Relations Manager of Sandals Resorts, Sunil Ramdeen on Tuesday 26th September, explained to St. Vincent Times, that the job fair closes at 3pm and does not offer perspective persons enough time, especially those ending work at 4pm.

He stated that the company would like to extend the hours to 5pm, which will allow persons getting off at 4pm to visit the job fair.

Positions are available in the areas of administration, finance, entertainment, communications, human resources, sales, landscaping, laundry, and spa, among others.

The job fair will run until Friday, September 29, at the Kingstown Baptist Church from 8am to 5pm.

Persons seeking employment are required to bring along a copy of their government photo ID, a copy of their NIS card, a resume, and two passport-sized photographs.