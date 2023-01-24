40 more Vincentian women have benefited from the Women’s Empowerment Programme (WEP) through the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The WEP Graduation ceremony for Cosmetology and Sewing Skills Training took place on Friday January 20th, 2023 at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Peter Sha-Li-Lan urged the participants to continue in their advancement as “vocational training is a very important part of education”.

The Ambassador promised that the Women’s Empowerment Project will continue and will include new projects to be launched in the future. Ambassador Lan also affirmed his country’s unwavering support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines noting that “Taiwan will always be with you.”