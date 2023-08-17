The Ministry of National Mobilisation on behalf of the Government has secured support from the World Bank funded Human Development Service Delivery Project, for legislation on elderly care and protection in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Stakeholder engagement for the draft legislation commenced with widespread sector consultations from May to June 2023 conducted by Consultant, Rommel St. Hill, an attorney at Law, and Managing Director of Lex Romulus Inc, to garner the input of stakeholders on the proposed new legislation, according to a release from the API.

The release goes on to state that the national consultation will be held at the NIS Conference Room on Friday 18th August 2023 to validate the findings from the sector consultations and to present the draft legislation for review by stakeholders.

The purpose of the Older Persons (Care and Protection) Bill, 2023 is to provide a legislative regime for the care and protection of older persons in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, by addressing problems noted by stakeholders during consultations, codifying international best practices in relation to the care and protection of older persons, providing an authority through the National Council and Ageing and create a licensing regime for Homes for Older Persons.