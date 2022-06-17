The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is investigating arson of a flat bed truck worth $128,000.

According to an official release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department a report was made on Wednesday June 15th by 37 year old stevedore of Edinboro, that a person or persons without lawful excuse destroyed one blue TGS 400 Flat-Bed Truck, registration plate T-1323 valued at $128,000.00ECC by setting it on fire.

The report states that the incident occurred at Bay Street, Kingstown about 2:30 am on Wednesday.

The police are asking anyone with information that may assist with their investigations to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-457-1211, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1784-456-1810; or any police Station; or Police Officer you are comfortable with.

Authorities have given the assurance that all information provided will be dealt with confidentially.