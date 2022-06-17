St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reported its 110th COVID-19 death.

According to the latest COVID-19 report from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the deceased is a fully vaccinated 91 year old male, who tested positive for COVID-19 on June 3rd, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. He died on the 15th of June, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Active cases of COVID-19 currently stand at 154, and COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3.

30,774 people have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3850 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Since March of 2020, there have been 8,963 COVID-19 cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.