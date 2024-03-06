The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) recently held a meeting with Ministers of Religion/Pastors/ Bishops from different denominations across SVG.

According to police, the purpose of the meeting was to sensitize them about the National Firearms Amnesty and the particular role they will play in the initiative. The Amnesty came into effect on Friday March 1st and concludes on Friday 31st May 2024.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr. Frankie Joseph. Mr. Joseph used the opportunity to update the ministers on statistics that involve gun violence and what the police have been doing to curb it.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, during an appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program prior to the amnesty’s commencement made clear that persons interested in surrendering their illegal firearms can do so via various agents, not just the police.

These agents, according to Mr. Joseph include, ministers of religion, parliamentarians and more.