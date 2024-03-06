Jamaica’s State-owned petroleum refinery Petrojam has shifted its attention to assessing the extent of the damage caused by a fire at a section of its Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, location on Tuesday.

The fire that started after 7pm affected one of its operations section. No injuries were reported, Petrojam confirmed.

Acknowledging that there might be concerns following the incident, Petrojam moved to assure customers and stakeholders.

Petrojam also thanked the Jamaica Fire Brigade and emergency crews for their rapid response and effective containment of the fire.

It also committed to providing timely updates as the investigation and damage assessment progress.

Petrojam is Jamaica’s only petroleum refinery and it is owned by the Government of Jamaica. It supplies a full range of domestic, transportation and industrial petroleum products.