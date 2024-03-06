Stakeholders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ fisheries and agricultural sectors are being encouraged to embrace diversified and competitive practices.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a press conference held at cabinet room on Monday said that stakeholders in doing so, will bring themselves in alignment with modern industry standards.

The Prime Minister also noted that there are many opportunities that Vincentians in these sectors can benefit from if they can manage to work together to seize them. He said this may be a favourable plan of action if going about these endeavours on their own proves to be too challenging.

Dr. Gonsalves declared that the era of mono-cropping has passed, which is why it is vital now, more than ever for stakeholders in the fisheries and agricultural sectors to adopt more modern practices.

The Prime Minister said that he foresees a future of collaborative effort between farmers and fisherfolk, where their united front will contribute significantly to the growth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.