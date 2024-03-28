On Sunday March 24th the deceased body of Kemiesha Haynes, a 17-year-old Dosmestic worker of Richmond Hill was discovered by a resident in an area known as “Whym Road” in Belmont, Marriaqua.

According to police, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body on Tuesday March 26th 2024. The cause of death was listed as “Strangulation”.

The Police are following several leads to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Therefore, anyone with information that can assist with the investigation of this and other crimes is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, Calliaqua at 1-784-458-4200 or call 999/911. All calls will be treated confidentially. The investigation is ongoing.