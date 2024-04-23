The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) conducted a successful community engagement event in the community of South Rivers, in the Eastern Policing Division, on April 18, 2024.

The initiative included a community walk-through followed by a town hall meeting, attended by the Commissioner of Police, the Deputy Commissioner, other Gazetted officers from the RSVGPF High Command, and several Senior and Junior officers.

This community policing initiative aimed to provide the residents of South Rivers a platform to voice their grievances, compliments, and constructive criticism.

The event was a direct response to recent concerns about safety in the area, and it allowed police to listen to the community’s concerns. During the town hall, Superintendent of Police (SOP) Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, Divisional Commander of the Eastern Division, addressed the attendees, emphasizing the historically peaceful reputation of South Rivers. He highlighted the uncharacteristic nature of the recent violent incidents and stressed the importance of community cooperation in crime reporting.