One hundred percent of homicides committed in the Eastern Policing Division 2023 were solved by police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Crime Mr. Trevor Bailey, during his remarks at a community engagement in the South rivers community commended the efforts of Superintendent of Police (SOP) Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, Divisional Commander of the Eastern Division.

ACP Bailey emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining public safety and reassured the audience that solving crimes, especially murders, is a top priority and that the impressive results in 2023 are indicative of the dedicated efforts of the police force.

He also called for an end to the stigmatization of individuals who cooperate with police investigations as “Informers,” asserting that being informed and informing the police about illegal activities should be viewed as an act of responsible citizenship.