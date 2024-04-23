Residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to practice conservative water consumption as a dry spell persists.

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) said it has become necessary to continue water rationing in certain areas until conditions improve.

CWSA representative Raeann McDowall, while speaking on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program, said that conservative water consumption is encouraged, not only during the dry season, but all year-round.

“Now we’ve been doing conservation from a school level upwards and we always start with when you brush your teeth, turn on the tap. We know we have this innate habit of leaving on the tap while you’re brushing up your teeth. Same thing for when you’re getting showered; you’re bathing and the shower is on, running. That is a number of gallons being wasted that you could be drinking when you’re out of water. Also, use gray water. Now, gray water is water that has been lightly used before. For instance, when you’re washing up, you can use that water to wet your plants rather than using water directly from the pipe. And you can have these creative ways of reusing water that can help you lower your water bill and conserve water as well because water is not limitless. It’s finite and at some point we are going to run out. So conservation is useful for the dry season and overall.”

Ms. McDowall urged persons living in areas under water level advisories, watches and warnings to limit and in some cases desist from non-essential water usage such as the washing of vehicles.

The CWSA’s water manage alert system is posted and updated regularly in full on their social media channels, as well as their official website.