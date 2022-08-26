Guyana’s Government has a handle on the country’s growing economy and will continue to strengthen its master plan to guard against any wasteful or excess spending of funds, President Irfaan Ali has promised.

The assurance has come against the background of projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Guyana is on track to seeing 47.2 per cent growth in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the end of this year.

Ali assured that his government is taking all necessary measures to secure Guyana’s economy and prevent overheating – that is, when its productive capacity is unable to keep pace with growing aggregate demand generally.

“This is something that we are managing, we are very cautious about, and we are ensuring that whatever we do, we are not overextending ourselves, the financial system, and we are keeping to the transformative investment,” he said.

President Ali explained that even if the current investments have temporary supply issues, it will be the bedrock on which the future transformation will take place.