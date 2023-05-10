Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves believes British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should support the issue of reparations and slavery apology for the role Britain played in the slave trade.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made the call in an interview with Channel 4 News where he was questioned extensively on the King’s coronation, the British Monarchy and reparations.

And while the British monarch is currently St Vincent and the Grenadines’ monarch, Prime Minister Gonsalves revealed that during the King’s coronation, he did not recite certain oaths.

“The British Monarch is our Monarch, we do not swear anymore on oath to His Majesty, we swear allegiance to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I would like to see very much a severing of this link with the British Monarch, I don’t accept, and I cannot accept that someone who is born in the United Kingdom, grows up in the United Kingdom, who lives in the United Kingdom can be the King of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” he said.

The Prime Minister said as an individual he has an appreciation for King Charles but pointed out he is also a proponent of reparations for native genocide and the enslavement of African bodies.