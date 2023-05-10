Former St Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Cricket team captain and Windward Islands player Stacy Ann Adams has been appointed to the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) selection panel.

Adams, who is now a cricket commentator and Level One certified coach, is the first-ever female selector.

On her appointment, Adams said: “I am thankful and delighted to be named in such esteemed company as a selector for the Windward islands cricket board. I am thrilled by the appointment and the arrant confidence and faith that the board has shown in me; I have always been a mere humble servant of the sport and as such I am prepared to work hard with profound integrity and professionalism to give my best in this role, adding to the continuity and development of Windward islands cricket.”

The decision to appoint the 33-year-old selector was taken at the recent Annual General Meeting on May 4.

She will sit alongside former Windward Islands first-class cricketer Craig Emmanuel, who is the lead selector, Grenadian Heron Campbell and Windward Islands first-class captain Liam Sebastien.