Twenty persons, this week, are participating in a week-long workshop dubbed “Managing a Digitization Programme for Archives”.

The workshop will prepare these local workers for the task of digitizing approximately 800 high priority records that are in poor condition.

One of the Facilitators of the workshop, Senior Archives and Records Officer of the National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago Mrs. Roma Wong Sang said that digitization is an important process with standards that must be followed.

“It is an important step that must be done right and there are standards for doing this. Through digitization, paper based records and audio-visual, documents, photographs, maps, plans, rare books, are converted to digital records, which must be faithful representations of the original records to guarantee it’s authenticity. Of course once you go into the digital realm there are certain standards, there’s metadata to go with your records, etc, to ensure you have access afterwards,” she said.

It is expected that by the end of this training program 20 persons will be able to provide specialist support when it comes to preserving the records of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and making history more accessible to the public.