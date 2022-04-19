Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves left the country on Sunday for Venezuela to seek medical attention.

Speaking on WEFM’s Issues at Hand program, Prime Minister Gonsalves said he will be travelling to Venezuela and possibly to Cuba for medical attention.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday night he did not sleep well because of an excruciating pain on his right side.

The prime minister said he went to the hospital on Good Friday and was attended to and looked after quite well by local doctors and other health personnel. However, he was advised to ‘go and do a full check-up.’

Gonsalves noted he did a full medical check-up last year in Cuba in July. He also intended to go to Cuba again but the ‘Venezuelans insisted he come there.’ He said the insistence is from the highest level.

The prime minister said he will probably miss the visit of Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex and his wife who will be visiting St Vincent and the Grenadines for one day this Saturday on behalf of The Queen.

Gonsalves stated that he has already written a letter to the Earl which will be transmitted by the Cabinet Secretary, and he has also spoken to the Governor-General.

