A Vincentian teacher has placed in the top three of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB)’s Growth and Resilience Dialogue Artificial Intelligence Data Challenge.

Odion Hillocks is a teacher pursuing a Master of Science Data Science Student at the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus. His model sought to predict the monthly maximum temperature within an OECS territory. He received the cash prize of US$2,500.

The Growth and Resilience Dialogue AI Data Challenge was part of the 6th Growth and Resilience Dialogue, which was held from 6-7 April.

Director of Academic Affairs, Interim Head, School of Science, Computing and Artificial Intelligence, UWI, Five Islands Campus and Chair of the AI Data Challenge, Dr Curtis B. Charles noted that the Data Challenge was “just the beginning”.

He said The Challenge aimed “to raise the consciousness of our region to the fact that we need to collect the data, because that is the only way we can make data driven decisions about how we continue to manage and mitigate and find solutions to the threats of global warming and climate change.”