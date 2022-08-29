Dancehall star Shenseea missed out on her first MTV Video Music Award on Sunday when she was beaten by South Korean Boy Band, Seventeen for ‘Push Performance of the Year’.

The ‘Shenyeng boss’ who was seen rocking the MTV Red Carpet in a futuristic Marc Jacobs ss22 ensemble, styled by Kris Fe, was nominated late July for her performance of R U That from her debut album, ALPHA.

Shenseea was the only Jamaican on the list and was nominated among the likes of US singer/songwriter Muni Long, Doechii, Omar Apollo and several other international acts.

Back in March, MTV named Shenseea as their global Push Artiste of the Month. It was then that she performed R U That for which she was nominated.