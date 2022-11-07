Resources have been put in place for the improvement of tourism sites here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James, who was at the time speaking on WEFM’s Issue At Hand program.

The Tourism Minister noted that following the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere volcano, over one million dollars had been budgeted for rehabilitative work.

‘We have started by putting in place the resources to do that. A number of the sites, we have to look at improvements–Take, for instance, the aftermath of La Soufriere. We’ve budgeted over a million dollars in rehabilitative work, partly funding from central government as well as from, you know, agencies working in collaboration with national parks, rivers and beaches authority like the SVG Conservation Fund, we have estimated damages damage of roughly over a million at sites and the northwestern and northeastern side of the red zones.’ Minister James said.

The Tourism Minister made mention of recent work done on sites in Brighton and Villa, and stated that while work is currently underway on more sites he acknowledges that there is still more that can be done.