Prince Edward and Sophie Earl and Countess of Wessex are expected to arrive in St Vincent and the Grenadines this Saturday April 23rd in celebration of the Queens’ historic Platinum Jubilee.

The visit to the region from April 22nd– 28th includes stops in Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on radio on Wednesday Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel discussed the activities that will take place during the visit:

“I would welcome the prince here for his one day visit, along with my cabinet colleagues. He is due to arrive here in St. Vincent at around 9:30 am at the Argyle International Airport.

He’ll have a jam-packed day where he would go to the Diamond track. There are some games that would be on at that time. He’ll then go to the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex where, again, some games will be going on there.” He said.

The Deputy Prime Minister says there will also be a luncheon held which will be followed by a tree planting ceremony at the Botanical Gardens.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is 14th in a line of succession to the British throne.

Minister Daniel on Royal Visit.