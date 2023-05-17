Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that he is hopeful that the Magnetic Resonance Imaging or MRI Machine will be available from July 1st 2023.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that June 29th will be the 5th anniversary of the opening of the Modern Medical Complex in Georgetown and it is his hope that the availability of the MRI services coincide with that milestone.

“With all the technical work to be done, by the first of July, God willing, we will be able to offer MRI facilities. The 29th of June will be the fifth anniversary of the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre.

So hopefully, we are looking at a target date of the 29th of June to be able to inaugurate the facility and start everything from the start of July,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister a Company has already been contracted to carry out the installation process, and all the necessary preparations have been made for a smooth installation of the MRI machine.