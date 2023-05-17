The traffic department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police force is continuing its appeal to drivers of omnibuses to cease the practice of using their horns to attract passengers.

PC 1044 Jackson during WE FM’s Traffic Talk program made the appeal for drivers to put a stop to this act or face the consequence of being prosecuted.

“The Traffic Department has observed habitual acts of drivers where they are using the horn of the omnibus as a mean of attracting passengers and the general public.

According to the regulation 45 of the motor vehicle and road traffic act, its states no owner driver or conductor of a public service vehicle plying for hire or any other person shall speak, make any noise or sound, any instrument in order to attract the attention of the public or a possible passenger or by troublesome or frequent demand or by persistence,” the officer said.

PC 1044 Jackson in appealing to operators of public service vehicles to cease this act, stated that the traffic department has zero tolerance for this type of transgression, and those found guilty of this act will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.