The election bell has finally been rung. The people of Saint Kitts and Nevis will return to the polls on August 5.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris during a PLP rally on Sunday night.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis constitution dictates that the general elections should be held up to 90 days after the dissolution of parliament.

PM Harris instructed the Governor General to dissolve the parliament on May 10.

This general election comes just two years into the Prime Ministers second term in office.

After months of infighting among members of the then Team Unity Administration, attempts to address the issues internally and arrive at a mutually satisfying resolution proved futile.

Six members of government wrote to the Governor General asking that Pm Harris be removed from office. The Governor General responded by saying he did not have the power to allow the request.

Subsequent to this, PM Harris fired the six dissenters and announced the dissolution of parliament.