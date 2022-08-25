Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, while discussing the progress being made at La Croix food terminal, with a market for $20,000 in dasheen shipments being secured for farmers in Marriaqua and surrounding areas also disclosed that over the weekend, the SVG-TT food terminal market was launched.

Minister Caesar said the launch took place during his visit to T&T for the Second Regional Agri-Investment Forum and Expo.

He said that the food for this food terminal market will be provided by La Croix food terminal.

“On the weekend when I went to Trinidad and Tobago and attended the Agro-Fest 2020, and investment forum, with the Honourable Prime Minister, we were able to launch the SVG-TT food terminal market, and the food for that food terminal market will be coming from, also, from La Croix. So La Croix will be exporting food to Trinidad and Tobago, to Miami,” Minister Caesar said.

The Second Regional Agri-Investment Forum and Expo hosted in Trinidad and Tobago aims to raise awareness of the importance of food security in the region, improving productivity and value chains in the agriculture sector as well as creating investment opportunities for local and or regional producers among others.