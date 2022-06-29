Over 700 scholarships are expected to be issued to candidates at varying levels of study by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Government’s Tuition Scholarship is currently open and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is urging prospective candidates to apply in time to meet the deadline which is Thursday June 30.

The Prime Minister urged persons not to wait until they are accepted by an education institution to apply for the scholarship.

Prime Minister also mentioned that there is assistance for students at all levels of the school system from the red and orange and yellow zones, which have been dislocated or relocated.

An official release from the Agency for Public Information (API) advised that Parents/Grandparents can come to the Office of the Prime Minister with their child’s Birth Certificate; and proof of the school they attend.

The release states that this programme allows for transportation and lunch provisions for students on a monthly basis. Aid is also available for those who are attending University.