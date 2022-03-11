Following the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine policy by the government last November, a number of public workers, including permanent sanitation workers were left out of work.

However some of these unvaccinated sanitation workers were allowed to return to work this month following the release of a memo signed by permanent secretary in ministry of health Cuthbert Knights.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his usual call to NBC Radio on Wednesday discussed the reinstatement of these workers.

“I saw some commentaries—it was drawn to my attention—regarding some workers at sanitation, who the officials had to take back because somewhere along the line the officials had let go some people down there who didn’t take the vaccine, which was not in accordance with the regulations, and when it was brought to the attention of the political directorate we should have just checked the rules” the Prime Minister said.

He then gave the assurance that returning sanitation workers will be compensated.

“So those persons, not a significant number of them, they basically will get paid for what was an enforced holiday.” He said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on reinstatement of sanitation workers.