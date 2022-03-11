Dr. Malcolm Samuel addresses stigma surrounding becoming a kidney donor.

WEFM’s Activated Mornings was joined by Lead Renal Transplant Surgeon at the National Organ Transplant Unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Trinidad & Tobago Dr. Malcolm Samuel yesterday Thursday March 10th, which is recognized as World Kidney Day, a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our kidneys.

While sharing information pertaining to maintaining good kidney health, and kidney disease in children, Dr. Samuel also addressed the stigma surrounding becoming a kidney donor.

“The risk associated with donation is the risk of the actual surgical procedure, you know, any surgery carries risks but if it is done under controlled circumstances, in a controlled situation that risk is minimal.

The main thing that you want to be careful about is what is the long term future or risks for that patient.”

Dr. Samuel said that studies have shown that a healthy individual can lead a long and healthy life long after donating a kidney. He then proceeds to provide a local example of one such person.

“I have a donor from Chateaubelair who donated to her brother sixteen years ago and she has had children, she is fine. We have had donors here who have gone on to live a full life and none of our donors have died or contracted kidney failure subsequent to their donation.” He said.

Dr. Samuel said that it is the responsibility of a kidney donor to ensure that they maintain a healthy lifestyle.

