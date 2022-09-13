Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while discussing the tragic accident that took place on Sunday September 11th, revealed a conversation was held with the Commissioner of Police, who said the vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be checked out and that the investigation into the accident is in its early stages.

The Commissioner of Police has indicated he has given instructions for a senior member of the traffic branch of the police force to be engaged in leading this investigation.

“I spoke to the Commissioner of Police this morning and the vehicle is yet to be checked out. The investigation into the accident is in its early stages. The commissioner has indicated to me that he has given instructions for a senior member of the traffic branch of the police force to be engaged in leading this investigation,” the Prime Minister said.

Recalling that St Vincent and the Grenadines has met tragedies before, the prime minister said the traffic accident that comes to mind is that of January 2015 when seven secondary school students lost their lives at Rock Gutter.

Dr Gonsalves ended by asking the public during this period of mourning to be moderate in their utterances and to be controlled in their revelry.