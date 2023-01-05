Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has been awarded the Order of Roraima by Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

Guyana’s Department of Information said the Oder of Roraima is Guyana’s second highest award and it is given to any citizen of Guyana for their outstanding service to the nation or foreign national, who are deemed eligible.

It is limited to only 35 living Guyanese recipients.

Some of the international recipients of this award include Barbadian Prime Ministers Mia Mottley and Freundel Stuart.

In presenting Gonsalves with the award on Tuesday evening, Ali described his Vincentian counterpart as a “Caribbean man” who has been committed to “democracy, peace, security and development of the Caribbean.”