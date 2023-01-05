The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will be putting measures in place to prevent motorists from customizing number plates.

This is according to Commissioner of Police Colin John, during an interview on January 5th on WE FM’s “Activated Mornings” program.

Commissioner John said a document is currently being prepared by the Assistant Superintendent of Police, John Ballah, to be sent to the Attorney General’s Office.

ASP Ballah heads the Legal Research and Policies Unit, which is responsible for improving the service offered to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the swift execution of justice.

“Have persons who are involved in criminal activities and then when we check their vehicle, we’ll find one number plate on top of another. We search different houses and found among other items, different number plates. Among them we’ll find like cocaine and other things, like ski-mask and those things. So we believe that the number plates, they are used to assist with criminal activity,”said Commissioner of Police, Colin John.

