Persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with outstanding property taxes are being urged to reach out to the Inland Revenue Department to avoid consequences.

Comptroller of the department, Kelvin Pompey made the appeal during an appearance on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program.

Mr. Pompey said that persons who fail to take the necessary action as it pertains to their outstanding property taxes, run the risk of having their assets seized, salaries garnished and more.

“We have an ongoing enforcement program going on as it relates to outstanding property taxes and I’m encouraging persons whose property are not on the tax roll or who have arrears to call at the department urgently, because we are ready and, in a position, right now to do the necessary enforcement action, which would commence at any day in terms of taking actions against property tax defaulters. I just want to take this opportunity to remind persons, if you have property taxes outstanding, please call at the department immediately so that we can work out payment arrangements and prevent the issue from escalating to a level where salaries can be garnished and bank accounts garnish, assets can be seized and also legal action can be taken in terms of seizure and sale of property.” He said.

Mr. Pompey, last month disclosed that there is an estimated EC $40 million in outstanding property taxes have yet to be recovered.