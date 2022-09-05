Health officials in Guyana have stated that the persons, who contracted the monkeypox virus, may have been infected through personal or sexual contact with others.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, epidemiologist Dr Anand Persaud said the first confirmed case was a 57-year-old man, while the second was a woman in her 30s.

Both cases are unrelated and neither person travelled recently, raising concerns about the spread of the virus locally.

Persaud, however, noted that local health authorities have their suspicions about how those persons were infected.

“In the first case, it’s more than likely the person would have had personal contact with an individual infected.

“For the second case, we are suspecting that more than likely that individual would have also had personal contact but more specifically sexual contact with someone who was infected,” Persaud highlighted.

In both instances, the epidemiologist said that contract tracing has been ongoing. As such, the local health authorities are monitoring those who have been in contact with the infected patients.