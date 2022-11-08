A “rollercoaster” run to the semi-finals of the Men’s T20 World Cup is a “welcome to Pakistan cricket”, says one of the team’s coaches Matthew Hayden.

The Netherlands beating South Africa opened the door for Pakistan after they lost their opening two group matches.

Wednesday’s game with New Zealand, who are favourites to reach the final, is the latest chapter in Pakistan’s storied history in global tournaments.

“On any given day, anything can happen,” said Hayden.

Pakistan was beaten by fierce rivals India in their tournament opener before a surprise one-run loss against Zimbabwe.

The match in Sydney will be the fourth time New Zealand have met Pakistan in a World Cup semi-final, having lost the previous three. As well as 1992, they were beaten in the 1999 50-over World Cup and the 2007 T20 competition.