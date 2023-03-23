Dr. Amalia Del Reigo, Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries, presented credentials to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Dr. Del Reigo also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters;, Coordinator of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States Secretariat Dr. Douglas Slater;, His Excellency Ambassador Andreas Wickham; Deputy Coordinator of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States and Mrs. Sandy Peters-Phillips; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The PAHO delegation included Dr. Guillermo Sandoval; Advisor – Health Economics and Financing, Dr. Solange Kobi-Jackson; Advisor – Health Across the Life Course, Mrs. Patricia Cabrejo; Administrator and Ms. Brenda Lashley; Communications Focal Point.

The delegation will make site visits to various health facilities including the Georgetown Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre as well as the Buccament and Stubbs Polyclinics.