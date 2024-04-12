Teaching professionals here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are receiving critical training in the curbing of diseases in the school environment.

This training, in Infection Prevention Control (IPC) was provided by UNICEF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, USAID/BHA and the Ministry of Education.

The training program is geared towards the curb of disease and other ailments through employing techniques and control measures specifically tailored for the school environment.

Chief Education Officer Kay Martin-Jack said noted that infection control is a team effort, stating that it is important for teachers, parents and students to work together to create healthy school environments.

The Chief Education Officer says that the strategies gained from the workshop will empower teaching professionals to lead their school community in prioritizing infection control and prevention.

Areas of focus during the workshop will be hygiene, management of blood and body fluid spills and more.