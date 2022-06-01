Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Calvin Jordan, 46 years old of Owia which occurred at Edinboro on Wednesday, 1st June 2022.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) responded to a report of an unresponsive body lying at a shop in Edinboro. Upon arrival on the scene, the deceased was met lying at “Speedy Shop” with what appeared to be an injury to his forehead.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) later pronounced Jordan dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at the moment.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Jordan’s death marks the twentieth homicide reported for 2022.