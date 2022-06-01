A 70 year old unvaccinated female is St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ 108th COVID-19 death.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, the deceased had underlying conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on 24th, 2022, she was admitted to the COVID-19 Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. She died on the 30th of May, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 saw an increase to 127, following the report of 24 new cases. 3 new recoveries were also recorded.

There are currently 4 patients admitted for COVID-19 care, 3 are unvaccinated and 1 is fully vaccinated.

Since March of 2020, there have been 8741 PCR and Rapid Antigen COVID-19 cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.