The state-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (TSTT), Tuesday announced the retrenchment of 468 workers as part of a restructuring exercise.

“The need to restructure TSTT is urgent and critical, necessitated both by the impact of challenging economic conditions brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the drastic effect of changes in technology on the company’s operation and performance,” the company said in a statement.

But the Communications Workers Union (CWU) said it intends to challenge the move claiming that the telecommunications company had broken the law.

In its statement, TSTT said that of the 468 retrenched workers, 403 comprising a mix of junior and senior staff as well as Estate Police officers will, in keeping with the Collective Agreements with their representative unions, each receive payment in lieu of the regulatory 45 days’ notice.